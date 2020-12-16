38% of remote learners falling short, school district says

Subhead
More than 600 Nassau County remote-learning students have recorded grades below a C or have missed at least 10% of their classes during the fall semester, according to data provided by the Nassau County School District. Parents and guardians have until today to decide whether to keep those students...
