Advisory board discuss boundary of Fernandina marina

Fernandina Beach Marina Advisory Board member Paul Lore, who also leads the Citizens for the Restoration of the Fernandina Harbor Marina, wants to know where the marina begins and ends, a question that could affect how the marina makes money. At its Monday meeting, Lore told the advisory board...
