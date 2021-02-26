Advisory board recommends applying for money for mooring field, dredge work

Subhead
The city of Fernandina Beach is working to fund dredging of the Fernandina Harbor Marina through grants from the Florida Inland Navigation District (FIND), grant administrator Lorelei Jacobs told the Marina Advisory Board this week. Jacobs explained FIND grants are for dredging, permitting and...
