The eclectic offerings of downtown Fernandina Beach now include an indoor beer garden. Last week, The Alley by Amelia Island Brewing Company opened at 316 Centre St. in Fernandina Beach, next door to its sister restaurant, Amelia Tavern.

The Alley by Amelia Island Brewing Company will highlight the brewing company’s wide array of craft beer.

