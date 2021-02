Subhead The first Bryant Academy Grand School Reunion will take place virtually from noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, on Facebook and YouTube. Bryant Academy alum Joanne Mitchell Martin said the event will be “a day of remembrance and festivity.” “With one exception, I attended Black schools all...

Bryant Academy opened in 1950 and served as a school for Black children for 19 years. The site of the school now contains Yulee Elementary School.

