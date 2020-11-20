CEO: Florida Ports Council misled OHPA about combining positions

The Ocean Highway and Port Authority is working to obtain a $1 million grant from the Maritime Administration to purchase the Ft. Clinch, a tug boat that is currently operating out of the Port of Fernandina. The port authority would then lease the boat to Worldwide Terminals Fernandina, the current operator of the port. Worldwide CEO Chris Ragucci said the company would use the tug’s current crew to operate the vessel. WORLDWIDE TERMINALS FERNANDINA