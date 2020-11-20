CEO: Florida Ports Council misled OHPA about combining positions

Subhead
Chris Ragucci, CEO of Worldwide Terminals Fernandina, which operates the Port of Fernandina, also acts as port director since Laura DiBella left the job last year. Whether Ragucci can wear both those hats has been questioned, but Ragucci says the matter is moot, as complaints made to Ocean Highway...
-
The Ocean Highway and Port Authority is working to obtain a $1 million grant from the Maritime Administration to purchase the Ft. Clinch, a tug boat that is currently operating out of the Port of Fernandina. The port authority would then lease the boat to Worldwide Terminals Fernandina, the current operator of the port. Worldwide CEO Chris Ragucci said the company would use the tug’s current crew to operate the vessel. WORLDWIDE TERMINALS FERNANDINA
Chris Ragucci, CEO of Worldwide Terminals Fernandina, which operates the Port of Fernandina, also acts as port director since Laura DiBella left the job last year. Whether Ragucci can wear both those…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.