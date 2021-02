Subhead A charter school could soon be arriving in Nassau County. During the Nassau County School Board’s Feb. 11 meeting, Superintendent Kathy Burns announced the school district had an application for a charter school. San Jose Early College at Nassau applied to open a charter school in August...

San Jose Early College at Nassau applied to open a charter school in August 2022.

