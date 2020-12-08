City boards and committees must meet in person per governor

Subhead
The Fernandina Beach City Commission extended an order requiring face coverings be worn inside public buildings, but the city can’t enforce that order through fines because of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to waive all penalties for noncompliance with facial covering ordinances. DeSantis has...
-
In her final quarterly report to the City Commission as Fernandina Beach Main Street’s executive director, Arlene Filkoff thanked the commission for its support. “I feel like this program is starting to feel like a team coming together, and I think that in large part that is due to your leadership, along with the charter officers and city staff,” Filkoff told the commission. JULIA ROBERTS/NEWS-LEADER
The Fernandina Beach City Commission extended an order requiring face coverings be worn inside public buildings, but the city can’t enforce that order through fines because of Gov. Ron DeSantis’…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.