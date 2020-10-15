City Commission: New hotels on beachfront won’t be easy

Fernandina Beach residents shared their concerns at Tuesday’s City Commission meeting about two proposed projects in the city: the waterfront park and two hotels on South Fletcher Avenue. Neither project got any support from those who spoke at the meeting. The hotels proposed for the beach side...

  • Two separate but adjoining hotels could be built on these two beachfront lots just north of Sliders Seaside Grill on South Fletcher Avenue. JULIA ROBERTS/NEWS-LEADER
