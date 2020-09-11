Code Enforcement Board hears about land cleared at Flora Parke

Subhead
The Nassau County Code Enforcement Board met Sept. 8 to consider three code violations, one of which received a lot of attention from the residents on Fern Parke Way in the Flora Parke community. On Aug. 12, construction vehicles began clearing trees and brush from the cul-de-sac area, which alarmed...
