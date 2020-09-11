Code Enforcement Board hears about land cleared at Flora Parke

The Nassau County Code Enforcement Board met Sept. 8 to consider three code violations, one of which received a lot of attention from the residents on Fern Parke Way in the Flora Parke community. On Aug. 12, construction vehicles began clearing trees and brush from the cul-de-sac area, which alarmed...

  • A developer and the neighbors of this land in Flora Parke have very different ideas of what should be done with it. GARY D. MORGAN/FOR THE NEWS-LEADER
    A developer and the neighbors of this land in Flora Parke have very different ideas of what should be done with it. GARY D. MORGAN/FOR THE NEWS-LEADER
The Nassau County Code Enforcement Board met Sept. 8 to consider three code violations, one of which received a lot of attention from the residents on Fern Parke Way in the Flora Parke community. On…

Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.