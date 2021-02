Subhead A community for those 55 and older is currently under construction in Wildlight, PulteGroup announced this week. According to a statement from PulteGroup, development of the community, Del Webb Wildlight, is currently underway with model home projected to open in early 2022.

Del Webb Wildlight will be located near Wildlight Elementary School.

