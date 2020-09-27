County reverses mandate on mask wearing

Subhead The Nassau County Board of County Commissioners has reversed its mandate on wearing masks inside county businesses when social distancing is not possible, and is instead “encouraging” the practice via a new executive order dated Thursday. Wearing a mask will continue to be required to enter and...

MICHAEL MILLER/NEWS-LEADER AND CDC

The Nassau County Board of County Commissioners has reversed its mandate on wearing masks inside county businesses when social distancing is not possible, and is instead “encouraging” the practice…