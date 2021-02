Subhead The Nassau County Board of County Commissioners hopes the state Legislature appropriates funds for expansion at the Robert M. Foster Justice Center. Again. On Feb. 11, commissioners approved a legislative request for $500,000 for the courthouse project.

