County seeks water, sewer advisory board members

Subhead
Nassau County’s manager is asking the public to apply to become part of the American Beach Water and Sewer Advisory Board. At the Monday meeting of the Nassau County Board of County Commissioners, County Manager Taco Pope said the advisory board is being formed with five spots available, but...
Nassau County’s manager is asking the public to apply to become part of the American Beach Water and Sewer Advisory Board. At the Monday meeting of the Nassau County Board of County Commissioners,…