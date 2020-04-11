Countywide emergency extended

Subhead
The Nassau County Board of County Commissioners held a special meeting Wednesday to extend the countywide state of emergency for the next seven days. Given the county is permitted to issue such an order only on a week-by-week basis, weekly meetings are anticipated to continue for the foreseeable...
