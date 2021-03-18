Customs house at Port of Fernandina has code violations

These photos show what U.S. Customs and Border Protection called a “rapidly deteriorating” facility that houses its office at the Port of Fernandina. The customs office and the city of Fernandina Beach has required the Ocean Highway and Port Authority bring the building up to standards. OHPA Chairman Danny Fullwood said while OHPA is working to correct the problem, the port is not under the city’s jurisdiction, and questions its authority to cite OHPA for code violations related to the building.