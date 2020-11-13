Dredge of port finished

Subhead A dredging project that came in over $1 million under budget is part of “a renaissance” at the Port of Fernandina that management there hopes will allow the port to grow its business. Chris Ragucci, CEO of Worldwide Terminals Fernandina, which operates the port, shared details of the dredging...

A clamshell bucket dredge and three ocean-going scows moved 400,000 cubic yards of material during a recent dredge of the Port of Fernandina, which will allow the port to receive ships with a draft of up to 40 feet. WORLDWIDE TERMINALS FERNANDINA

