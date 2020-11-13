Dredge of port finished

Subhead
A dredging project that came in over $1 million under budget is part of “a renaissance” at the Port of Fernandina that management there hopes will allow the port to grow its business. Chris Ragucci, CEO of Worldwide Terminals Fernandina, which operates the port, shared details of the dredging...
