Subhead During the week following Christmas, Nassau County added 536 new COVID-19 cases to its numbers, with positive test results jumping 4%, Florida Department of Health – Nassau Director Dr. Eugenia Ngo-Seidel told the Nassau Board of County Commissioners...

Nassau County Director of Emergency Management Greg Foster speaks with the Nassau County commissioners during a meeting Monday.

