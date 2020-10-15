Feedback on latest waterfront plan begins

Subhead
At a Zoom meeting held to receive public feedback about the latest plans to develop the city’s Amelia River waterfront, residents said they want to maintain the blue-collar nature and history of the waterfront, keep the current businesses at the Fernandina Harbor Marina, and ensure the area’s...
At a Zoom meeting held to receive public feedback about the latest plans to develop the city’s Amelia River waterfront, residents said they want to maintain the blue-collar nature and history of the…