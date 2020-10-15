Feedback on latest waterfront plan begins

At a Zoom meeting held to receive public feedback about the latest plans to develop the city’s Amelia River waterfront, residents said they want to maintain the blue-collar nature and history of the waterfront, keep the current businesses at the Fernandina Harbor Marina, and ensure the area’s...

  • Atlantic Seafood Bait and Tackle, located at the west end of Ash Street at the Fernandina Harbor Marina, adds to the “grittiness” that is part of a working waterfront, Tammi Kocsack said. Operator Charlie Taylor said he believes the building dates from the 1950s, and the business has been under the purview of his family since 1975. JULIA ROBERTS/NEWS-LEADER
