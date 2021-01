Subhead News travels fast on Facebook. Within one hour of posting his news about having COVID-19, former Nassau County Commissioner Justin Taylor had 67 responses wishing him good health. “I’ve dodged the virus long enough, and it...

Former Nassau County Commissioner Justin Taylor is recovering from COVID-19.

Gary D. Morgan | For the News-Leader News travels fast on Facebook. Within one hour of posting his news about having COVID-19, former Nassau County Commissioner Justin Taylor had 67 responses…