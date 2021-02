Subhead The corner of Centre and Third streets will go through another transformation when Bubbles Enterprises creates a restaurant on the location of the Out of Hand gift shop and former Pompeo restaurant. The company currently operates Pogo’s Kitchen, Amelia Tavern and The Alley by Amelia...

Fernandina Beach’s Historic District Council approved demolition plans for these buildings, contingent on Bubbles Enterprises submitting an application for a permit to build a restaurant in their place. Bubbles Enterprises said it has not yet applied for that permit.

