Health department documents show COVID-19 outbreak at Fernandina Beach facility

Subhead
There is a COVID-19 outbreak at an assisted living facility in Fernandina Beach, according to data provided by the Florida Department of Health. The state health department provides daily updates on confirmed cases in assisted living facilities on its website. At The Lakeside at Amelia Island,...
There is a COVID-19 outbreak at an assisted living facility in Fernandina Beach, according to data provided by the Florida Department of Health. The state health department provides daily updates on…