Limited COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Nassau

As the much-anticipated rollout of a coronavirus vaccine begins, Nassau County Emergency Services wants to ensure the county has a system in place that will ensure a smooth process, enabling people to receive a vaccination without the long waits other Florida counties are experiencing. To that...

  • The COVID-19 vaccine is currently only available to health care workers who are in direct contact with patients and residents 65 years old or older.
