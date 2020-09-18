Main Street treasurer resigns, mayor criticized after Facebook posts are shared beyond ‘group’

Subhead Fernandina Beach Main Street – the mission of which is promoting economic vitality of downtown businesses – found itself in a damage control position recently due to a social media comment by one of its board members about downtown businesses that display signs supporting President Donald Trump...

FERNANDINA BEACH MAIN STREET

Fernandina Beach Main Street – the mission of which is promoting economic vitality of downtown businesses – found itself in a damage control position recently due to a social media comment by one of…