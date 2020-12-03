MILLER TIME ENDS: Fernandina Beach bartender looks back at time on City Commission

A trip to Fernandina Beach would not be complete without a stop at the Palace Saloon, affectionately dubbed “the oldest bar in Florida.” Along with visitors, locals come in and share their thoughts, opinions and problems with the staff, but it may be the only bar in Florida where the staff...

  • Fernandina Beach Mayor Johnny Miller sat down with the News-Leader at the Palace Saloon to talk about his time in office. JULIA ROBERTS/NEWS-LEADER
    Fernandina Beach Mayor Johnny Miller sat down with the News-Leader at the Palace Saloon to talk about his time in office. JULIA ROBERTS/NEWS-LEADER
A trip to Fernandina Beach would not be complete without a stop at the Palace Saloon, affectionately dubbed “the oldest bar in Florida.” Along with visitors, locals come in and share their thoughts,…

Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.