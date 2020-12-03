MILLER TIME ENDS: Fernandina Beach bartender looks back at time on City Commission

Subhead
A trip to Fernandina Beach would not be complete without a stop at the Palace Saloon, affectionately dubbed “the oldest bar in Florida.” Along with visitors, locals come in and share their thoughts, opinions and problems with the staff, but it may be the only bar in Florida where the staff...
A trip to Fernandina Beach would not be complete without a stop at the Palace Saloon, affectionately dubbed “the oldest bar in Florida.” Along with visitors, locals come in and share their thoughts,…