More than 150 Nassau County students quarantined

Subhead
More than 150 students in Nassau County have been quarantined due to COVID-19 concerns, Nassau County School District Assistant Superintendent Mark Durham said Thursday night during a school board meeting. Durham said the school district has recorded 11 new student cases this week, which has led...
More than 150 students in Nassau County have been quarantined due to COVID-19 concerns, Nassau County School District Assistant Superintendent Mark Durham said Thursday night during a school board…