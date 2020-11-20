More than 150 Nassau County students quarantined

More than 150 students in Nassau County have been quarantined due to COVID-19 concerns, Nassau County School District Assistant Superintendent Mark Durham said Thursday night during a school board meeting. Durham said the school district has recorded 11 new student cases this week, which has led...

  • METRO CREATIVE CONNECTION
    METRO CREATIVE CONNECTION
More than 150 students in Nassau County have been quarantined due to COVID-19 concerns, Nassau County School District Assistant Superintendent Mark Durham said Thursday night during a school board…

Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.