Subhead Nassau County has spent more than $15 million in federal CARES Act money, according to a presentation presented to the county’s Board of Commissioners on Monday. Government Services Group Managing Director David Jahosky said the county’s Nassau Cares program has spent $15,464,380, through...

County Manager Taco Pope, County Attorney Mike Mullin and County Chairman Thomas Ford

