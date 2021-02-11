Nassau County waiting on more vaccine doses

Nassau County Emergency Management is hoping the number of vaccines received in the county will increase in a few weeks, Director Greg Foster told the Nassau County Board of County Commissioners. At the Monday commission meeting, Foster said his department has received 975 vaccination doses each...

  • Nassau County Emergency Management Director Greg Foster told county commissioners he hopes the number of vaccines the county receives will increase in the coming weeks.
    Nassau County Emergency Management Director Greg Foster told county commissioners he hopes the number of vaccines the county receives will increase in the coming weeks.
Nassau County Emergency Management is hoping the number of vaccines received in the county will increase in a few weeks, Director Greg Foster told the Nassau County Board of County Commissioners. At…

Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.