Subhead Three more people in Nassau County have died from COVID-19 in the past week as the county’s positivity rate jumped nearly 45%, according to statistics presented at the Nassau County Board of County Commissioner’s regular meeting Monday. Speaking in place of Florida Department of Health –...

Nassau County Emergency Management Director Greg Foster addresses the Nassau County Board of County Commissioners meeting Monday. GARY D. MORGAN/FOR THE NEWS-LEADER

