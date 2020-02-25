New beach ordinance set for review on Monday, March 23

Subhead
County Manager and Attorney Michael Mullin has advised the Nassau County Board of County Commissioners that a draft of a new beach ordinance is near completion and requested a public hearing be set for its review. The board selected Monday, March 23, at 6 p.m. In other beach-related news, on Feb....
County Manager and Attorney Michael Mullin has advised the Nassau County Board of County Commissioners that a draft of a new beach ordinance is near completion and requested a public hearing be set…