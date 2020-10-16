OHPA blasts city of Fernandina Beach

Subhead
Ocean Highway and Port Authority commissioners were nothing less than enraged at a letter sent by the city of Fernandina Beach requesting a house on port property holding the offices of U.S. Customs be preserved, and saying that state Sen. Aaron Bean and state Rep. Cord Byrd have been asked to...
