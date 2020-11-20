OHPA chairman refuses to consider pay cut

Subhead At her first meeting as an Ocean Highway and Port Authority commissioner, Miriam Hill broached the subject of reducing the commissioners $2,000-per-month salary to $1,500, and was immediately shot down by the authority’s chairman, Danny Fullwood, who said he has medical bills to pay. In...

The Ocean Highway and Port Authority met Thursday in the James S. Page Governmental Complex in Yulee. Although masks are required to be worn in all county buildings, Chairman Danny Fullwood, shown, OHPA’s attorney, administrative manager and the other four commissioners were not wearing masks, although Commissioner Miriam Hill did put a face covering on for part of the meeting. JULIA ROBERTS/NEWS-LEADER

