Pilot dies in plane crash

The 74-year-old pilot of a single-engine airplane died in a crash in Hilliard Monday, according to a news release sent Monday night from the Florida Highway Patrol. The man, who was not named by the FHP, was from Palm Coast and was the only occupant of the aircraft. The release said his next of kin...
