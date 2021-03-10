POSSIBLE PRESERVATION?

Subhead
With public funding falling through, it might be up to private investment to save a 95-year-old building on the Amelia River waterfront. Constructed in 1926, the 42-by-40-foot building began life as an oil storage warehouse for Gulf Refining Co., then for Walthall Oil, and most recently as office...
