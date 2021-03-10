POSSIBLE PRESERVATION?

With public funding falling through, it might be up to private investment to save a 95-year-old building on the Amelia River waterfront. Constructed in 1926, the 42-by-40-foot building began life as an oil storage warehouse for Gulf Refining Co., then for Walthall Oil, and most recently as office...

  • The owners of the former offices of Florida Petroleum located at 231 N. Front St. in Fernandina Beach want to explore different opportunities for the property, and are willing to donate the building to an investor who could potentially move and repurpose the building.
