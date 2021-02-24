ROAD WORRIERS

Subhead
The city of Fernandina Beach is not accepting an $80,000 settlement from an engineering firm for damages the city says happened in the Isle de Mai subdivision due to inadequate drainage caused by poor design. According to court records, CPH Engineering was the engineer when Isle de Mai was...
-
On a sunny, dry day, there is water seeping out of the pavement on Spanish Way in the Isle de Mai subdivision. The city of Fernandina Beach filed a lawsuit against CPH Engineering, claiming the company built the road too low, causing water to damage the street. CPH offered the city $80,000 in cash and in-kind services to settle the matter, which the City Commission rejected.
The city of Fernandina Beach is not accepting an $80,000 settlement from an engineering firm for damages the city says happened in the Isle de Mai subdivision due to inadequate drainage caused by…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.