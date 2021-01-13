Rutherford stands behind electoral objections

U.S. Rep. John Rutherford (R-Jacksonville), whose district contains all of Nassau County, said his objection to Electoral College votes was to protest how some states handled elections. He said he stands firmly against any effort to remove President Donald Trump from office, calling those actions...

