Short-term rental bill won’t affect city much

At Tuesday’s meeting of the Fernandina Beach City Commission, City Attorney Tammi Bach gave a rundown of some bills currently under consideration in Tallahassee that could affect the city, beginning with short-term rentals, which Bach says the city will keep controlling for the most part, thanks...
