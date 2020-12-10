State leaders hear requests for funding

Subhead The theme from Monday evening’s Nassau County Legislative Delegation meeting was simple and repetitive. One after another, local government agencies and nonprofits asked state Sen. Aaron Bean (R-Fernandina Beach) and state Rep. Cord Byrd (R-Neptune Beach) for state appropriations. Bean and Byrd...

State Sen. Aaron Bean said funding challenges are ahead as the state Legislature grapples with fewer dollars in this year’s budget. SCOTT J. BRYAN/NEWS-LEADER

