Tourist Development Council seeks to cast tourism in a positive light

Subhead
Locals, people who live in and around a tourist destination, are often derisive of visitors. Could there be a worse insult, in a beach community, than to call someone a “tourist?” But, the Amelia Island Tourist Development Council wants to change that perception, and make locals realize –...
-
The Amelia Island Tourist Development Council says the work it does promoting tourism in Nassau County has a $900 million impact in the area, including $485 million in wages for 14,345 jobs that are supported by tourist spending. Given those statistics, the TDC’s Board wants to improve the organization’s image and the work it does to attract visitors to the county. AMELIA ISLAND TOURIST DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL
Locals, people who live in and around a tourist destination, are often derisive of visitors. Could there be a worse insult, in a beach community, than to call someone a “tourist?”
But, the Amelia…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.