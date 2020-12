Subhead The long-anticipated COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Florida, but plans for distribution in Nassau County do not exist yet, according to multiple health officials. Doses of a new COVID-19 vaccine began shipping Monday after Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield...

On Monday, UF Health Jacksonville CEO Dr. Leon L. Haley Jr. received the first COVID-19 vaccination in Florida. The first round of vaccinations will go to health care workers, with thousands expected to have been vaccinated by the end of the week. UF HEALTH JACKSONVILLE

