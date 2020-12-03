Visitation in limbo for inmates

People with families and friends in the Nassau County Jail and Detention Center have had to forgo visits with their loved ones since March due to the coronavirus, and now rising numbers in the county have officials questioning when those visits will be reinstated. “COVID has thrown everyone...

  • Inmates at the Nassau County Jail have not seen visitors since March and it’s unclear when they will again with coronavirus numbers rising. JULIA ROBERTS/NEWS-LEADER
    Inmates at the Nassau County Jail have not seen visitors since March and it’s unclear when they will again with coronavirus numbers rising. JULIA ROBERTS/NEWS-LEADER
People with families and friends in the Nassau County Jail and Detention Center have had to forgo visits with their loved ones since March due to the coronavirus, and now rising numbers in the county…

Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.