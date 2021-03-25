A success story for the St. Marys Riverkeeper

St. Mary’s Riverkeeper Anna Laws shows off the clarity of the water at Horsepen Creek. (Photo by Kendra Shafer)

Horsepen Creek resident Don Granger says he is happy and relieved that the river has been cleaned up and is no longer impaired. (Photo by Kendra Shafer)

Anna Laws and other Riverkeeper volunteers take water samples at more than 45 sites each month, including this one at Horsepen Creek. (Photo by Kendra Shafer)

Anna Laws heads up the St. Marys Riverkeeper, which monitors water quality along the river. (Photo by Kendra Shafer)