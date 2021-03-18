Unique study of isolated bobcat population confirms accuracy of extinction model

Penn State researchers, who continue to monitor the bobcat population on Cumberland Island National Seashore, also conducted a study comparing and contrasting the Cumberland Island bobcats to a population of bobcats on Kiawah Island off the coast of South Carolina. IMAGE: JIM JORDAN/TOWN OF KIAWAH ISLAND

As a doctoral candidate at the University of Georgia in 1989, Duane Diefenbach — now an adjunct professor of wildlife ecology at Penn State — reintroduced 32 bobcats captured on the Georgia mainland to Cumberland Island. This photo he took back then shows one of the wild felines streaking to freedom in its new home. IMAGE: DUANE DIEFENBACH