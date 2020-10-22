City seeks redevelopment proposals for old airport

The City of St. Marys is seeking requests for proposals to redevelop 220 acres of the old airport. The other runway — shown outside of the project area boundary — is slated to become an aquaponics farm.

Three years after the airport closed, the City of St. Marys is seeking requests for proposals to redevelop the remaining 220 acres. An aquaponics farm is planned for the other roughly 160 acres. …