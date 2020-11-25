Librarians, community rally to send cards to seniors

-
Camden library director Mellissa Clark (right) and children’s specialist Rachael Atterbery decked out themselves and “the holiday gram mobile” last week to deliver holiday cards to every senior facility in Camden County. They’d hoped to get 250 cards, so that each senior would get one. But the kindness of others surprised them as card after card came in until they had more than 1,000 to share.
The Camden County librarians were determined to see their idea through, even when it looked like they’d be writing card after card themselves. With senior facilities closed to visitors for months,…
