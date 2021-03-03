Man pleads guilty in inmate's death

Body

A Woodbine man has pleaded guilty in federal court to a drug charge in the death of a Camden County inmate last year.

Joshua Swing, 36, pleaded guilty to distribution of fentanyl on Tuesday, according to a press release from the U.S. attorney’s office. He faces up to 20 years in prison. There is no parole in the federal system. Swing was indicted in November for distribution of a controlled substance resulting in a death, which carries a sentence of up to life in prison. He has been in federal custody since the indictment.

Swing was arrested last May on a felony gun charge and a probation violation and booked into the Camden County Jail. Five days later, another inmate — 28-year-old Jackson Douglas of St. Marys — suffered a cardiac arrest and was found unresponsive in his cell. He died from acute fentanyl toxicity after taking fentanyl that Swing gave him.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office investigated Douglas’ death at the request of the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

“I was honored that our agency was able to investigate this case and bring it to conclusion on behalf of the people of Camden County and Sheriff Jim Proctor, and perhaps bring a sense of closure for the people involved,” Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said.