Ralph W. Batten Jr., 54, of Kingsland died Wednesday evening, Oct. 21, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System of Camden after a sudden illness.

Mr. Batten was born in St. Marys to the late Ralph W. Batten Sr. and Jane Elizabeth Thomas Batten and made Camden County his home for most of his life. He worked for Nassau County as an IT where his fascination and interest in computers kept him busy. He loved the challenges the IT department presented and embraced them, always searching for a solution. He loved Wild Adventures in Valdosta where he was an annual pass holder, often going to enjoy different events.

Mr. Batten is survived by his companion, Sherry Hale of Kingsland; two brothers, Lonnie Batten (Susan) of Tampa, Florida, and David Batten (Chris) of Tampa, Florida; a nephew, Calib Batten of Jacksonville, Florida; numerous other family members.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Allison Memorial Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.