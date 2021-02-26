Body

Glenda Faye Courson Batten 77, of White Oak passed away Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 at her home. She was born Sept. 3, 1943, in Blackshear to the late Earnie Courson and Willie Faye Courson.

She is survived by her children, Steven T. (Laverne) Batten, Tina Batten and Rhonda (Tony) Garner; brother, Randell (Judy) Courson; grandchildren, Steven T. Batten Jr., Haily Centeno, Anthony Garner, Ariel Doebler, Cassy Jewell, Amanda Pierson and Christopher Combs; 14 great-grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, at Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, at Blackshear City Cemetery.

Due to COVID-19, the family would like to ask all attendees to please follow the rules of social distancing and face masks are recommended at the service. Also, anyone who does not feel comfortable with attending the service, the family would like for you to know they understand and covet your prayers.

Condolences may be expressed by signing the guest registry. Arrangements are under the direction of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home in Folkston.