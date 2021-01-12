Body

Christopher William Burney, at the age of 48 from Fernandina Beach, Florida, passed away on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, due to a short illness.

He leaves behind his loving wife, Jennifer Burney, and his son, Seth, and his loving mother, Nancy Burney of St. Marys. Also, he is leaving behind his wonderful in-laws, Richard and Suzanne Rudge and his best friend, Jason Rudge. He also leaves behind his aunt Cheryl Sprayberry and his cousin Amy Hord from North Carolina.

He was an amazing husband and son. He went to Georgia Tech and then took over his dad’s business of the KFC in Kingsland. He loved to travel and loved music and loved his family more than anything.

A celebration of life for Christopher is being planned. Christopher Burney will be greatly missed by all.