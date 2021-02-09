Body

Richard Charles Carter, born Aug. 20, 1940, in Lamoni, Iowa, died Jan. 19, 2020, in Folkston.

While attending UCLA in the 1960s, Rick was a member of The Resistance, an antiwar/antidraft group. Candy (age 17) and Rick (age 29) were living at Peace House, a commune for the purpose of aiding and abetting Vietnam AWOLS and draft evaders, when they welcomed their first child.

Rick was a lifelong teacher and taught at UCLA, Cal State, Norphlet High in Arkansas, El Dorado High in Arkansas, North Junior High in Idaho, and Wando High in South Carolina.

He is survived by his children, Kermit Raphael Carter of Minneapolis, and Jeremiah Todd Carter of Cottonwood, Arizona, and the mother of his children, Candy Blakeslee of Cottonwood.

He left his estate to Agape Christian Fellowship in St. Marys and left his children nothing.